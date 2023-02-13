Angola: UN Reiterates Support for Angolan Head of State

Luanda — The United Nations (UN) Monday expressed its continued support for the initiatives of the Angolan Head of State João Lourenço, who, as a mediator for the African Union, seeks solutions for peace and security in eastern region of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The UN pledge was made by the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for African Affairs, Martha Pobee, at the end of an audience granted to her by the Angolan statesman.

She said that the institution was committed to continuing to work with President João Lourenço, taking into account his wise vision in matters of peace and security.

The diplomat at the service of the UN told the press that she had taken advantage of the meeting to, on behalf of the UN, express her congratulations to the Angolan President on his work in favour of peace and security in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Martha Pobee, who has been in the Angolan capital since Sunday (12), the United Nations supports the initiatives of the Angolan government in favour of the peace process in the Great Lakes Region.

The meeting, official went on, also served to analyse issues related to the tension on the border between Rwanda and the DRC, the security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) and in Chad.

She recalled that the situation in Chad has to do with border issues.

João Lourenço, who chairs the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), is also the African Union (AU) mediator in the crisis between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. AFL/AL/ADR