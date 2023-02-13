Angola: Parliament Speaker Stresses Rigour in Budget Execution

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira highlighted Monday in Luanda the importance of rigour in budget execution and accountability.

This was after the approval of the General State Budget (OGE) for 2023, with 124 votes in favour and 86 against.

The Speaker highlighted the importance of stability for the Public Administration and the private sector, confidence in the future of the country.

She also placed emphasize on the commitment to doing well and with the word given to maintain the economic growth trajectory that allows for the progressive increase of resources for the social sector and family income.

The Parliament Speaker reinforced that "two plans must be present in the execution of the 2023 State Budget as answers that the Angolan People expect from their representatives.

They are: more urgent to protect the economy against the external shock, promoting stability and equity as confidence factors for citizens and companies.

As for the second, she said it was related to "reinforcing investment in productive investment and reducing social balances, with strengthening of mechanisms to promote transparency in budgetary management".

The Parliamentary leader also expressed the desire for this budget to be "resilient, in relation to the pressure factors that affect our economy, but also confident in improving the lives of our citizens".

She added that, "at the beginning of a new legislature, we are all aware that there is no lack of challenges in a scenario of global geopolitical and financial uncertainty, which, as demonstrated in the various specialized meetings, require a prudent approach to economic and budgetary policy".

She also thanked everyone for their work on the budget process. SC/ADR