Angola: Parliament Passes General Budget 2023

3 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) approved Monday the General State Budget (OGE) for the 2023 financial year, with 124 votes in favour and 86 against.

The Budget, estimated at 20.1 billion kwanzas, was approved during the 4th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the V Legislature.

Ruling MPLA party as well as the opposition PRS, PHA and FNLA voted in favour, while the main opposition UNITA voted against.

The OGE for 2023 sets the oil reference price at USD75 per barrel and an average daily production of 1.18 million barrels.

