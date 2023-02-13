Namibia: Geingob Welcomes Chinese Businesses in Namibia's Green Energy Sector

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob stated that Namibia anticipates increased Chinese companies' involvement in the growth of Namibia's green energy sector, particularly the green hydrogen industry.

Geingob made the comments while speaking with Zhao Weiping, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, at State House in Windhoek.

Geingob, who briefed Zhao on the advancement of Namibia's green hydrogen sector, stated that Namibia is prepared to, starting from the current basis, cooperate with China to drive an even bigger expansion of bilateral relations.

Zhao praised the successes in Namibia's economic and social progress under Geingob's leadership as he gave Geingob his Letter of Credence.

Zhao referred to Geingob as a close friend of China and stated that regular communication between the leaders of the two nations paved the way for the growth of their bilateral relations. Zhao added that China appreciates Namibia's adherence to the one-China concept and its steadfast support for China on matters involving China's fundamental interests and top concerns.

As the 34th largest country in the world in terms of land area, Namibia has huge potential for development, Zhao said, adding that the Chinese Embassy will promote China Namibia economic cooperation, closely aligning its work with Namibia's economic development goals and actual needs.

Namibia is leading Africa in green hydrogen. With support also coming from the German government, Namibia is working to develop the local green hydrogen industry. In March 2022, the government put out a request through Green Hydrogen Nambia for GH2 pilot project proposals for grant funding.

Along with CMB.TECH, Traxtion, TransNamib and UNAM, Hyphen Technical lead the consortium to propose a H2 dual-fuel locomotive pilot project near Walvis Bay.