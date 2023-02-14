South Africa: Five Gunned Down in KZN Mass Shooting

TUBS / NordNordWest / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
A map showing the location of KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa.
14 February 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Lungani Zungu

Five people have been gunned down in a mass shooting in Mariannhill in Durban on Monday.

The victims, aged between 30 and 50, were killed in two separate incidents, allegedly by the same gunmen who went on a shooting spree on Monday evening.

This shooting comes barely two weeks after four people were shot and killed in the notorious KwaMashu hostel.

The gunmen are said to have gone to a car-servicing workshop and randomly opened fire, instantly killing the owner and one employee.

The third person is fighting for survival in the hospital.

Baying for more blood, the assailants proceeded to a second workshop and fatally shot three people - including the owner.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed both incidents, adding that the motive for the attack was unknown at this stage.

"Nothing was reported stolen during the shooting," he said.

Netshiunda said that three of the deceased are in their 50s, while the other two are in their late 30s.

