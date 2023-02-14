South Africa: Two Missing As Rainfall Batters KwaZulu-Natal Province

Two people are still missing in the rain-lashed KwaZulu-Natal province as yet another period of heavy rainfall has left a trail of destruction in many parts of South Africa.

By Sunday midday, the search was still on for a 17-year-old grade 11 pupil who was swept away in Ndumo in Ngwavuma in the far north of KZN.

A motorist whose car was washed away on Nkatha road in Mtubatuba also remains missing.

Hundreds of people have been made homeless in Umkhanyakude, Newcastle and Mhlathuze (Richards Bay) following the disruptive rains that started pouring on Thursday last week.

Workers and schoolchildren in Nkandla could not travel to their respective destinations last week -- the low-lying bridge over the Tugela river was covered with water for days.

Though no fatalities have been reported in Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga, the provinces were not spared.

People across the provinces continue to share images of flooded houses with the damaged property including their clothes and furniture. Bridges in parts of the provinces have also been damaged.

With the heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout the week in many parts of the country, the government has warned residents to be vigilant and exercise caution at all times.

The South African Weather Services issued an orange level 9 and 5 warning for many parts of Limpopo and KZN, which signals the possibility of flooding that may be dangerous to lives for the week ahead.

This could also lead to widespread mudslides, rockfalls and isolated dam wall breakages, warned the weather services.

Disruptive rainfalls are now becoming a regular uninvited guest in many provinces.

In April last year, more than 440 perished and thousands of others were left homeless after devastating floods struck KZN and some parts of the Eastern Cape.

Many of the victims are still living in inhumane conditions in government shelters.

Meanwhile, four people died in southern Mozambique following days of non-stop rain, the country's risk management said at the weekend.