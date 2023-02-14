Africa: Proteas Women Thump White Ferns to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

14 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

South Africa put their humbling defeat to Sri Lanka behind them to smash New Zealand by 65 runs and keep their T20 World Cup ambitions intact.

Nonkululeko Mlaba spun a web around New Zealand's batters to help the Proteas Women successfully defend 132 runs in their second Women's T20 World Cup fixture in Paarl on Monday.

The victory was much needed after South Africa stumbled to a three-run defeat to Sri Lanka in their opening clash on Friday.

South Africa bundled New Zealand out for a modest 67 in 18.1 overs to secure their first win of the tournament after the White Ferns restricted the hosts to 132 for six in the first innings.

The defence of the par total started in dream fashion for South Africa with left-arm orthodox Mlaba striking twice in her first two overs while conceding only two runs.

Her first victim was former Proteas player Bernadine Bezuidenhout, who was superbly stumped by Sinalo Jafta in the second delivery of the innings.

Mlaba then clean-bowled Bezuidenhout's opening partner Suzie Bates in her next over, which evoked Imran Tahir-esque celebrations -- running off in jubilation, hands held aloft, halfway to the boundary line.

The relief of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.