Kenya: First Lady Rachel Ruto Among Officials At Nyayo Stadium for National Prayers

14 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, are among high-ranking government officials who have arrived at Nyayo Stadium for National Prayer Day.

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are also due to attend the prayers which aim to address the country's drought and hunger situation.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Attorney General Justin Muturi are also among the other leaders in attendance.

President Ruto on Sunday invited Kenyans to join in prayer from wherever they are, asking for God's intervention in bringing rain and blessings to the country.

"All Kenyans should pray for our country so that God can bestow favor and blessings to our nation Kenya," he said.

According to government estimates, 4.3 million Kenyans are in dire need of food assistance.

Those at risk of starvation mostly include people living in Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties.

