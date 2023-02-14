South Africa: Cape Town Mayor Says 'Voetsek' to Docked Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov

13 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Russian warship not welcome in the Mother City: 'Cape Town will not be complicit in Russia's evil war.'

Cape Town has made clear that the controversial Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov was not welcome as it docked in the city's harbour on Monday en route to Durban and Richards Bay to participate in the joint maritime Exercise Mosi II with the South African and Chinese navies.

"We are not hosting this warship, nor is it welcome in the Mother City," Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tweeted. "Cape Town will not be complicit in Russia's evil war."

Hill-Lewis added that President Ramaphosa "must answer for his complicity," with Russia, adding the hashtag "#VoetsekRussianwarship."

He was replying to a tweet from a Russian organisation which said "Cape Town hosts #Russian frigate 'Admiral Gorshkov.' The battleship arrived in the Mother City on its way to Durban where it will participate in joint South African, Russian and Chinese naval drills scheduled for February 17-27."

