South Africa: EFF's National Shutdown Plan - Another Publicity Stunt With Near-Zero Chance of Becoming Reality

The Economic Freedom Fighters appear determined to carry out what they call a 'National Shutdown' on 20 March. This may well turn out to be an important test of strength for the party, but it could also strain its budding coalition relationship with the ANC.

It is not clear whether the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will in the real world be able to achieve its stated aim of stopping economic activity in South Africa. To do this, it needs help from other organisations -- and it is not clear that will happen. Additionally, should EFF members try to force other people to comply, this could well hold the seeds of the party being charged with public violence.

Over the weekend, EFF leader Julius Malema said that his party was prepared for its national shutdown and that the focus of the event was to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

On Sunday, the EFF in Gauteng released a statement formatted to look like a company memo, stating that "all schools, retail stores, businesses and public roads will be shut down" on 20 March.

In many ways, this is a hugely ambitious, even outlandish plan.