Uganda: Locals Angered As Karamojong Warriors Attack Kween, Burn Houses, Livestock With Army in Vicinity

Two people have been hospitalised after they were injured in an overnight attack by suspected Karamojong warriors in Cheborom Village, Ngenge Sub-county, Kween District.

Alex Musobo and his son Godwin Kwemboi (19 years) are admitted at Kapchorwa General Hospital and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital where they are currently nursing arrow injuries following an attack on the family on Sunday night (11 pm).

The incident was confirmed by Kween Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kenneth Twoyem.

Musobo revealed that suspected Karimajong Warriors armed with bows and arrows invaded his with the intention of raiding his 36 cows.

In a desperate move to save his cows, Musobo released an arrow hitting one of the aggressors.

Angered by Musobo's move, the attackers set the whole place ablaze. Goats, calves and chicken were all burnt to ashes. As the family escaped the burning huts, the warriors targeted Musobo and his 19-year-old son shooting them with arrows.

The family was saved by the neighbours who had responded to an alarm.

The incident happened within the vicinity of the Cheborom Army Detach.

Locals are disappointed to receive no response from the army officials and instead had to fight on their own.

"The soldiers came 3 hours later," said the Cheborom Parish Chairperson Sharif Musawu.

Ngenge Sub-county in Sub County has been a soft target for the Karamojong warriors.

In 2022 the areas suffered widespread attacks in which an elder was shot dead as he tried to rescue his animals from being taken by warriors while several others survived.