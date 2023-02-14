Zimbabwe: Former Information Minister Chris Mushohwe Dies - Declared National Hero

Former Cabinet Minister Christopher Mushohwe died Monday aged 69 following a long illness and was declared a national hero.

Mushohwe once served as Minister of Information and Manicaland resident minister. At the time of his death he was the executive director of government scholarships.

Nick Mangwana confirmed his death on Twitter writing, "We have lost former minister of information Dr Chris Mushohwe. May His Soul Rest in Peace".

In a condolence message President Emmerson Mnangagwa described Mushohwe as a trustworthy civil servant who 'exuded abundance'.

"A longtime Civil Servant, and later a holder of key ministerial portfolios under the First Republic, Dr Mushohwe held very sensitive positions in Government, including serving as personal staff to our late President Robert Mugabe with whom he worked closely for many years as Director of State Residences.

"Such placements called for total trust, integrity and loyalty, attributes which Dr Mushohwe exuded and glowed in abundance. His elevation to the level of Minister of Government in charge of key ministries like Transport, and Information and Publicity, reflected not just personal growth, but the profound faith Government reposed in him."

He added, "On behalf of the ruling Party, ZANU PF, Government, our Nation, my Family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Mushohwe Family, especially to Mrs Mushohwe and the children, on this their saddest loss. As they go through the painful motions of grief, may they find solace in the knowledge that our Nation shares in their pain and bereavement.

"Indeed, his outstanding contribution to his country and people should assuage their grief which Zimbabwe today gives back through great honour and respect it accords to their dear departed."