Zimbabwe: Find Each Other, Munetsi Tells SRC, Zifa

French based Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has urged the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to find common ground for the country to play international football.

World Football governing body FIFA suspended Zimbabwe from international football citing Government interference following the suspension of the Felton Kamambo led ZIFA board on allegations of misappropriation of funds, failure to deal with issues of sexual harassment raised against some of the top officials by the SRC.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, the Stade Reims midfielder implored the SRC and ZIFA to find a cordial solution that will allow football to survive.

"As we approach the next set of qualifiers, as football players we are reminded that our national teams remains banned from participating in any international assignments, this reminder cascades down to the fans as well, they can't enjoy the national teams they love to watch playing.

"As things stand we continue to lose a generation of talented footballers because they do not have opportunities to showcase their talent during national team assignments, this situation continues to harm not only the future of football in the country but it is depriving the general community of the downstream benefits that football can bring to the social economy of the nation.

"I continue to implore to the SRC and ZIFA urging all the parties involved to find common ground and come to an amicable solution that will allow our football to survive as we move into the future. Our football needs us to find each other and for us to move in one direction and speak with one voice. The participation of our country at major tournaments stands to benefit us more," Munetsi said.

The Gerald Mlotshwa led SRC remains adamant that it will not reinstate Kamambo's board and had set up a ZIFA restructuring committee since the ban in November 2021.