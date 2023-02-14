South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements Urges Residents to Take Advantage of Over 500 Affordable Housing Opportunities

press release

Western Cape residents urged to take advantage of over 500 affordable housing opportunities

The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements strongly encourages first-time home buyers to take advantage of over 500 affordable housing opportunities currently available across the province. Of its various developments, the department currently has opportunities available that specifically cater for households with a gross income of between R3,501 and R22,000 per month.

Housing opportunities range from one, two and three-bedroom homes. These affordable housing opportunities are currently available within the following developments:

Forest Village, Eerste River, Cape Town - priced from R379 000

Syferfontein, George - priced from R320 000.00

Mill Park, Bredasdorp - priced from R488 625.00

Details of the units and contact details of the agents can be found on the department's website at https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/human-settlements/documents/public_info/F/59212

Western Cape residents are encouraged to apply for the Department's Help Me Buy a Home/FLISP subsidy in order to purchase one of the available housing opportunities. The Help Me Buy a Home / FLISP subsidy is designed to assist first-time home buyers to acquire a home. The subsidy will essentially assist to reduce monthly bond/loan payments, making it more affordable to purchase a home. Qualifying applicants will receive a subsidy based on their gross household income.

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers said, "There are numerous housing opportunities in prime residential areas across this province. If your household income is between R3 501 to R22 000 per month, and you meet the qualifying criteria, this subsidy can assist you to purchase your first home. We encourage young professionals, first time homeowners and those starting a family to research the options available to get their foot into the property market."

The Department's Communication and Stakeholder Relations Director, Mr Nathan Adriaanse, commented that "there are multiple benefits to home ownership. While it often means different things to different people, to most a home represents stability, ownership of an asset with value that will increase over time, and providing a legacy within the family that many generations can benefit from. A home also helps to build communities since many homeowners get involved in the affairs of the neighbourhood for the betterment of the entire community".

Thus far, over 250 Western Cape residents have purchased their first homes in one of the department's three developments, using the Help Me Buy a Home/FLISP subsidy. At present, there are a total of 571 housing units still available in the Eerste River Cape Town, George and Bredasdorp developments. Residents are encouraged to check the qualification criteria and to submit an application for one of the available housing opportunities.

Interested residents can apply directly to the department's partners. All contact details of the three developments are available on the website. For more information on the Help Me Buy A Home/ FLISP subsidy, Western Cape residents can contact their nearest municipal housing office or the Department of Human Settlements on any of the below details:

Address: 27 Wale Street, Cape Town

Help Desk: 021 483 6488 / 0611 / 8984 / 0623 / 2060

Email: human.settlements@westerncape.gov.za

Website: www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/human-settlements