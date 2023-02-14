Uganda: Kampala Road Works Kick Off

Construction and maintenance works on most city roads undertaken by KCCA have kicked off.

Speaking on Monday, KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka urged the public to stop criticizing the works insisting they are still on course with the construction and rehabilitation of roads.

The forward maintenance worked have started with Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, 5th Street, Gabba road Junction and queen's way, where KCCA road department officials were seen patching up potholes.

Speaking to the press during the inspection at Sir Apollo Kaggwa road, Kisaka revealed that there is still a need for local leaders to help KCCA in inspecting the ongoing works.

"We need your cooperation.Since the forward maintenance is done in your area, you need to work hand in hand to see this work done", Kisaka said

She commended residents staying along Sir Apollo Kaggwa for voluntarily accepting to surrender part of their land to widen the road.

"I want to thank residents staying around sir Apollo Kaggwa road for giving part of their land to help KCCA widen the road", Kisaka said.

The Chairman LC1 Kikajjo Godfrey Twesige said the construction works is a great sigh of relief to motorists and locals who use the road.

Early this year, KCCA announced plans to construct dilapidated city roads, majority of which are dotted with potholes starting this month.