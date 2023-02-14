Uganda: MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana Whereabouts Still a Mystery After Release On Bail

There is confusion about the whereabouts of MPs Allan Ssewanyana and Muhamad Ssegirinya who were granted bail by Masaka court on Monday.

The two MPs who spent one and half years in detention and face charges of terrorism and murder were supposed to be freed from Kigo prison but their families and lawyers say they are unsure of their whereabouts.

When their lawyers led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago went to pick their clients at Kigo prison where they had been detained, they were told the duo had already been delivered home by prison authorities.

Uganda Prison spokesperson, Frank Baine told NBS Television on Monday night that the two legislators had been freed as per the court order.

He said, as far as he knew, the two firebrand legislators were at their respective homes.

However, the lawyers for the two MPs dismissed the claims saying they are not true.

Erias Lukwago said he was shocked by the claims by the prison authorities that the two legislators had already been driven to places of their own choice that he said they were yet to establish.

As Tuesday breaks, supporters and the country wonder where the two MPs are.

Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are accused alongside five others including Mike Sserwadda, Jude Muwonge, Bull Wamala, John Mugerwa and Jackson Kanyike.

They are accused of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism stemming from the 2021 spate of killings in Masaka and Lwengo districts of Greater Masaka region.

In the wave of murders, unknown assailants using machetes killed 20 people in the area.