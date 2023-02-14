Kenya: Google Arts & Culture Unveils Exhibit On Maasai Community

It is hard to think of Kenyan communities without the Maasai coming to mind. They are one of Kenya's most well-known communities, renowned for red shukas, beaded jewellery, and customs such as the jumping dance, earlobe stretching, amongst others.

Google Arts & Culture has unveiled an online exhibit "Maasai: Wisdom of a Community" that shines a light on this Nomadic community living in parts of East Africa. This project includes 5 exhibits about the Maasai community, legends by the National Museums of Kenya and 430+ high resolution images that shine a light on this community's rich heritage.

Through an interactive tour on Google arts and culture, audiences learn about the tales of Maasai legends, the fascinating stories of the two brother Laibon and Senteu, the meaning behind the Maasai's beaded jewellery, traditional dances that preserve their cultural heritage and so much more.

Hon. Peninah Malonza, OGW, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage in Kenya said, "This online exhibition is an immersive experience into the heritage and wisdom of one of Africa's most resilient and iconic communities - the Maasai. This body of work is yet another demonstration of how collaborating on digital transformation is making Kenya's culture and heritage universally accessible while preserving it for future generations and driving greater interest in tourism".

"I invite you to discover more about the Maasai in East Africa, and learn about their legendary Maasai warriors, Senteu, Mbatian, and Lenana. From the iconic red of their Shuka cloth, to their 'adumu' dance ritual (a leaping dance performed by the Maasai Moran warriors), the Maasai community has lived in East Africa for hundreds of years. People from all over the world have been curious to explore their way of living and we're excited to be able to showcase their heritage on our Google Arts & Culture platform," said, Google Country Director for Eastern Africa, Agnes Gathaiya.

We delved into the exhibition, and here are 10 intriguing tales and information (detailed in the image captions) about the Maasai community that you may not be familiar with.

Dive into the World of the Maasai community through an interactive tour of the Google Arts & Culture exhibition.