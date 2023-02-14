Tanzania: Tz Makes Major Strides in Communication Sector

Dodoma — THE government is investing heavily in the communication sector through construction of telecommunication towers, open Wi-Fi in social services, tele-medicine and upgrading of networks through Digital Tanzania.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, UCSAF Chief Executive Officer, Ms Justina Mashiba said the government has issued 199bn/- for the construction of telecommunication towers in 1,242 wards countrywide.

She said telecommunication towers have already been installed in 1,087 wards and installation work for the remaining 155 wards continues.

Ms Mashiba said so far, the installation of communications coverage facilities (towers) has reached out to 96 per cent of the country's population and the remaining will be reached through the Tanzania digital project.

Moreover, she said, the country is also working on upgrading telecommunication networks from 2G to 3G for improvement of socio-economic development through information and communication technology.

"The geographical coverage of 2G is 69 per cent, 3G is 55 per cent and 4G is 36 per cent, therefore, we are working on upgrading the 2G to 3G," said the UCSAF CEO.

In facilitating the upgrading work, the government will provide UCSAF with 111bn/-, whereas the tender to that effect has been floated, and it was opened on January 31st, 2023.

Through the Digital Tanzania project, 763 towers will be upgraded as the government wants to see all citizens have access to internet services for socio-economic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, open Wi-Fi centres will be set in six areas in the pilot project at Nyerere Square, University of Dodoma-CIVE college, Tabora market, Kiembe Samaki in Unguja, Buhongwa market and Lungemba social welfare institute at the cost of 174m/-.

She said 50-patients have benefitted with telemedicine services through district and regional hospitals in Ruvuma, Tanga, Katavi, Nzega, Chato and Zanzibar that were provided by Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), MOI and JKCI.

In the education sector, UCSAF has been improving the information and communication technologies infrastructure of public schools.

Under the education sector, UCSAF has availed ICT equipment for 16-schools for children with disabilities and 575m/- have been spent, she said.

Moreover, 811 schools have been given ICT equipment. In the 2022/23 financial year 150 schools will be given the equipment and 1.95bn/- has been budgeted for the mission.

Also 600 girls have attained training on ICT, as 3,465 teachers in schools benefited with the IT equipment and attended computer literacy training.

UCSAF have improved radio sensitivity areas along the border regions.