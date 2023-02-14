Tanzania: 'Embrace, Use Digital Platforms Responsibly'

THE government said digital transformation is going to play a big role in economic development of the country, urging people to embrace and use it responsibly.

This was said by the Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Eng Kundo Mathew as he presided over 2022/23 Men and Women of the Year Awards in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

He said the use of digital platforms in managing businesses and other activities is now inevitable, hence the need for people to be equipped with necessary skills on how to use them.

"We are living digital lives that is why, different economic activities are conducted through it, as such, we need to acknowledge those who use digital means to fulfill their needs," he said.

Moreover, he thanked organisers of the awards, for targeting people from various disciplines who congregated under one roof to be recognised in a special way.

"As the government, we wish to see that cost of using digital platforms are lowered in order to accelerate interaction and by so doing, prices of products which are disseminated through online means will automatically be reduced," he said.

Earlier, founder of the awards Dina Marios said that her plans are to extend it to reach the entire East Africa bloc before conquering the whole continent.

"I want one day to integrate Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda in doing this event before making it cover the whole continent. This is what I am projecting," she said.

Moreover, she urged people to use social media platform positively as a means of scaling up their activities to reach large communities both within and beyond the borders.

Among the awardees on the day include Anna Peter, who clinched Business Woman of the Year Award, Isalito Mwakalindile went home with Best Actor of the Year Award, while Getrude Mwita took home the Best Actress of the Year Award.