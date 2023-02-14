Tanzania: No Children Employment in Mines, PM Orders

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed District Commissioners (DCs) in areas with mining activities to strengthen protection of children from acts of violence.

He also demanded the DCs to ensure the children are enrolled in school.

The Premier said that there has been a tendency of some people to use and exploit children in mining areas and in turn make them miss their basic rights including education.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks yesterday after laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Songwe District Hospital in Mkwajuni area during his working visit in Songwe Region.

He also directed leaders of the mining companies in different areas in the country, to check all the people who work in the areas and ensure minors are not part of their workforce.

"It is important for everyone to ensure that all the children are going to school. There has been a problem of child labour in mining areas where children suffer from the act of violence...

investigate who is responsible for the acts

"District Commissioners make sure you strengthen protection of children and women from acts of violence," he insisted.

"Leaders in all regions of the country should take action against parents who fail to take their children to school, while citizens have also a role to play and should cooperate to ensure that children are going to school because your neighbour's child is yours," he added.

The PM further instructed the District Executive Director (DED) of the Songwe, Cecilia Kavishe, to ensure the construction of the hospital project is completed within one and a half months and start providing services by April this year.

"During the two years of the sixth-phase government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, she has touched everywhere with development projects... complete the construction of these buildings so that citizens can get health services close to their homes," he noted.

On his part, Songwe DED Kavishe said that the hospital construction project in the district which cost 3.5bn/-, has reached 95 per cent and is expected to be completed on March 31st, this year.

He said the construction of the hospital involves buildings of outpatient services, radiation, laboratory, three wards, pharmacy, administration block, mother and child, emergency care, surgery, examination, mortuary building and two surgery wards.

Presiding over, Member of Parliament for Songwe Constituency, Mr Philipo Mulugo thanked the government under President Samia by approving the provision of funds that are used in the implementation of various development projects in his constituency including health, water and education sectors.

On the other hand, the MP called on the government to construct the road from Mbalizi-Changombe-Mkwajuni-Saza-Patamela-Makongorosi spanning 118 kilometres to the tarmac level, to facilitate the transport of people and goods.