Africa: New Gavi CEO Must Prioritise Catch-Up Vaccination and Increase Inclusive Engagement

press release

Today Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which supports access to immunisation in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), announced the appointment of Dr Muhammad Ali Pate of Nigeria as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With this new leadership, we hope Gavi will step up its efforts to address critical areas, namely ensuring catch-up vaccinations for zero-dose and under-immunised children; and making Gavi more inclusive of stakeholders from LMICs in its consultations and decision-making.

Dr Maria Guevara, International Medical Secretary, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors Without Borders - “We congratulate and welcome Dr Muhammad Ali Pate as Gavi’s new CEO. This appointment is arguably one of the most crucial ones in global health this year, and comes with great responsibility.

Last year, 25 million children did not receive even the basic package of vaccines, the highest number since 2009. Gavi’s 5.0 strategy commits to ‘leaving no one behind with immunization’ and acknowledges the importance of reaching all children. Gavi and its new CEO must therefore prioritise access to catch-up vaccinations everywhere, especially in humanitarian emergencies, for zero-dose and under-immunised children, covering those over the age of one as well.

As Gavi navigates how to reframe its identity, Dr Pate can make Gavi more inclusive by bridging the many communities and civil society, notably in implementing countries, that support Gavi’s mission. While the role of donors in Gavi’s governance is important, it is time for Gavi’s policy and strategic decisions to take a more inclusive approach.

Inclusive engagement will be especially important in Gavi’s efforts to support vaccine production on the African continent as a means to mitigate inequitable access, in line with the African Union’s call for Gavi to procure 30% of its future vaccine purchases from African manufacturers.

Dr Pate will lead Gavi through a challenging period in an increasingly complex global health landscape.”