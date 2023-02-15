Zimbabwe: Winky D Is Washed Out, Next Person Coming After Me Is Nelson Himself - Says Holy Ten in Ongoing Attacks On Silent Gaffer President

Holy Ten is neither taking any advice to stop nor planning on ending ongoing onslaughts on Winky D whom he has described as a spent force in his latest jibe.

The youthful hip hop chanter, whose hoarse voice earned him considerable following and support has been on Winky D's case since the two collaborated on hit Ibotso, a socio-political commentary track that questions governance in Zimbabwe.

Holy Ten argues he was tricked into the feature, which is said to subliminally criticise his funders, Scarfmore Records reportedly owned and run by the Mnangagwas.

Not even socialite Shadaya Knight, whom he has openly praised, could get through to him, private chats between the two and shared by the former have revealed.

In one of the responses, Holy Ten seems to imply after dealing with Winky D, he will only be left with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

"It cannot be like I am scared of them; they are already trying to cancel me because they think I am scared of the system," Holy Ten says in response to Shadaya's advise that he lets the issue rest.

"Winky D is washed out; they wanted a new voice.

"If I win this one, trust me the next person coming for me is Nelson himself."

Winky D has not responded to the attacks.

Holy Ten dismissed fans encouraging him to give it a rest, calling Winky D his stepson and in dramatic fashion describing the award-winning fan favourite as a snake.