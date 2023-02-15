Africa: Report - Africa Relations With China, Russia Do Not Imply Support for New World Order

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks at a plenary session entitled "Russia and Africa: Uncovering the Potential for Cooperation" at the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.

Nairobi, Kenya — The annual report of the Munich Security Conference has found that global attitudes toward Russia and China have shifted since the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, including in Africa. The report says African countries' discontent with the West has not translated into a desire for Beijing or Moscow to wield greater influence over the international order.

A 176-page report released by the Munich conference, an independent annual forum focused on international security, found that Africa is not interested in supporting a global order led by China and Russia.

According to the report, African countries' attitudes toward Russia and China are changing as a result of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor Ukraine.

Critics have accused African governments of failing to speak out against Russia's aggression and of refusing to economically and diplomatically isolate the nation.

In a United Nations General Assembly vote in March 2022, 38 African countries condemned Russia's war on Ukraine, while 16 countries abstained.

David Otto is head of security and defense analysis for the Center for Africa Security and Security Studies. He said African countries' behavior in the international system confuses many people.

"There is confusion between internal interest and support. African countries are now focusing more on their own interest rather than supporting China or Russia's geopolitical strategy. Every country has to focus on interest. I think the difference here is that more African countries are becoming independent in the choices they make," said Otto.

While China and Russia may have garnered some support for their desired dominance in the global security and economic fields, most countries do not want a world led by autocrats, according to the researchers.

The authors say Africa is dissatisfied with the global system led by Western countries and is also opposed to Russia and China gaining greater influence in the international system.

Paul Nantulya is a specialist in China-Africa relations. He said China and the continent are collaborating to change some of the international institutions they feel are unfavorable to their survival.

"The Chinese government has been able to leverage African grievances with the current international system in order to build diplomatic and political affinity with the African countries. I think what China wants to do is selectively shape the current international system. China does not necessarily want to overthrow the international order. China wants to selectively shape different parts of the international system and in that endeavor, China has found the support of African countries."

Experts say China has created institutions like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Global Security Initiative, which Africa is part of, to push for its influence and representation in the international systems.

David Monyae is the head of the Center for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. He said Africa prefers a world order that is fair to all continents and countries.

"We want an order in which resources are distributed fairly within multilateral structures in the WTO with fairness in terms of trade. You cannot have countries that are talking about the government must not subsidize but they are subsidizing their own agricultural products. So whether Africa gets that, it may not have the power to get what it wants. However, it will continue to raise these issues," said Monyae.

The report said Africa wants its voice heard and to be given a role to play in shaping international laws and rules.