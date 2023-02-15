Malawi: Police Arrest 45 Ethiopians for Illegal Entry Into Malawi

Authorities have rounded up 45 Ethiopians for allegedly entering into the country without valid travel documents.

Rumphi Police spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo said the illegal immigrants were arrested on Tuesday at Bwengu on the M1 Road.

According to Kabwilo, police followed a tip that a motor vehicle registration number KA657 Canter Lorry, coming from Karonga going towards Mzuzu was carrying 45 illegal immigrants suspected to be Ethiopians.

This prompted the officers to rush to the said place. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver did not comply and instead, started cruising fast, but police officers followed the vehicle until at a point where the driver abandoned it and took cover.

Meanwhile all suspects are being kept at Rumphi Police station.