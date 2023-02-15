Malawi: Police Arrest 45 Ethiopians for Illegal Entry Into Malawi

15 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Authorities have rounded up 45 Ethiopians for allegedly entering into the country without valid travel documents.

Rumphi Police spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo said the illegal immigrants were arrested on Tuesday at Bwengu on the M1 Road.

According to Kabwilo, police followed a tip that a motor vehicle registration number KA657 Canter Lorry, coming from Karonga going towards Mzuzu was carrying 45 illegal immigrants suspected to be Ethiopians.

This prompted the officers to rush to the said place. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver did not comply and instead, started cruising fast, but police officers followed the vehicle until at a point where the driver abandoned it and took cover.

Meanwhile all suspects are being kept at Rumphi Police station.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.