Malawi: Bangwe All Stars Sign Former Bullets, Wanderers Stars

15 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Newly promoted Malawi's top-flight outfit Bangwe All Stars have signed former Nyasa Big Bullets captain and Flames midfielder Chimango Kayira as well as former Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defender Bongani Kaipa.

This comes barely days after signing former Sable Farming duo of Sunganani Geoffrey and Innocent Msowoya whose team was relegated from Malawi's top-flight league last season.

Chimango, who was released last year at Bullets alongside other veterans Zicco Mkanda, Chiukepo Msowoya, signed a contract with Mozambican club Vilankulo.

Bangwe All Stars team manager Steve Madeira said they would like to build a strong that can compete and withstand the pressure.

"We are on a rebuilding exercise to beef up the team so that we can survive the pressure in the top-flight TNM Super League. We want to come and stay in the league," he said.

Kayira, who has a glittering career after making his breakthrough at Escom, went on to play for Bullets and Mozambican top club Costol do Sol.

Meanwhile, Bangwe All Stars coach Mabvuto Lungu has announced that the team has started preparations for the new season at their home base Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe Township in Blantyre.

This follows trials that they held last week to select potential players.

Lungu is a Bullets and Flames legend while Madeira has once served Mighty Mukuru Wanderers as team manager.

