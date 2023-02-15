Malawi: Police Record Fewer Cases of Rape, Defilement in 2022

15 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Malawi Police Service says it recorded 1,836 cases of rape and defilement in 2022 compared to 2,387 in 2021.

The service says the decrease has come about with the help of the judiciary which has been giving stiffer punishments to offenders and haste by the service in investigating the cases.

Deputy National Police Publicist, Harry Namwaza, told the local media that police investigate such cases with expertise.

"We try our best to investigate such cases with expertise and haste. We should thank our courts for giving stiffer punishments to offenders. We will continue to work with community members who are helping us a lot in bringing culprits to book," said Namwaza.

Commenting on the matter, rights activist Amos Chibwana asked relevant stakeholders to work hard in protecting the girl child from rape and defilement.

"Our plea is that such cases should be handled with haste so that sentences are pronounced in time and sentences should be stiff. Media practitioners should also expose the culprits by reporting their cases as well as their sentences," remarked Chibwana.

Rape and defilement remain gross human rights violations all over the world.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.