South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Condemns Targeting of Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's Family

press release

President condemns targeting of KwaZulu-Natal Premier's family

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns the intimidation, by alleged protesters, of KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and her family in their private home.

The President welcomes the current investigation into the incident in which a group of people made their way to the Premier's private home under cover of darkness, to intimidate the Premier and her family.

President Ramaphosa wishes the Premier and her family well in the aftermath of this harassment and condemns this action in the strongest terms.

The President said: "We must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic.

"The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

"These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families.

"These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy."