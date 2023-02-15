South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Condemns Targeting of Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube's Family

13 February 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President condemns targeting of KwaZulu-Natal Premier's family

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemns the intimidation, by alleged protesters, of KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and her family in their private home.

The President welcomes the current investigation into the incident in which a group of people made their way to the Premier's private home under cover of darkness, to intimidate the Premier and her family.

President Ramaphosa wishes the Premier and her family well in the aftermath of this harassment and condemns this action in the strongest terms.

The President said: "We must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic.

"The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

"These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families.

"These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.