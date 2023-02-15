Kenya: Chitembwe Files Notice of Appeal Against Tribunal Recommendation to Remove Him From Office

15 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Suspended High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe has filed a notice of appeal against the decision of the 12-member tribunal that unanimously recommended his removal from office for gross misconduct.

The tribunal that probed his conduct was headed by the Court of Appeal Judge Mumbi Ngugi and handed its report to President William Ruto a week ago.

In an appeal filed through P.W Wena & Company Advocates, Justice Chitembwe says he is dissatisfied with the findings of the Tribunal.

He will be filing the appeal to the Supreme Court.

The recommendation for Justice Chitembwe's removal came after the Judicial Service Commission asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to probe the judge's conduct in line with the Constitution.

The tribunal appointed in May last year carried out and completed its inquiry into allegations against Justice Chitembwe as outlined in the Judicial Service Commission petition to the former Head of State.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.