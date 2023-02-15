Kenya: Chitembwe Files Notice of Appeal Against Tribunal Recommendation to Remove Him From Office

Nairobi — Suspended High Court Judge Said Juma Chitembwe has filed a notice of appeal against the decision of the 12-member tribunal that unanimously recommended his removal from office for gross misconduct.

The tribunal that probed his conduct was headed by the Court of Appeal Judge Mumbi Ngugi and handed its report to President William Ruto a week ago.

In an appeal filed through P.W Wena & Company Advocates, Justice Chitembwe says he is dissatisfied with the findings of the Tribunal.

He will be filing the appeal to the Supreme Court.

The recommendation for Justice Chitembwe's removal came after the Judicial Service Commission asked former President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to probe the judge's conduct in line with the Constitution.

The tribunal appointed in May last year carried out and completed its inquiry into allegations against Justice Chitembwe as outlined in the Judicial Service Commission petition to the former Head of State.