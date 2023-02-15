Kenya: Why Karen Nyamu Was Kicked Out of Senate

Nairobi — Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu was on Tuesday kicked out from the Senate chambers for dressing unparliamentarily.

Senator Nyamu walked into the chambers wearing a sleeveless dress, which is not allowed under the parliamentary rules.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch petitioned the Speaker over his colleague Nyamu's dress code, which he observed had brought disrepute to the House.

"I am really getting concerned with the kind of leadership that the majority side is showing this house. We are watering down the essence of Parliament," he said.

Speaker Amason Kingi ruled that Senator Nyamu had indeed violated the dress code rules and expelled her from the chamber.

"Senator I am afraid you do not fit the bill and I am going to ask you to leave the chambers," he ruled.

The Speaker's rules on dress code dictate that women Members of Parliament must don decent formal or business wear.

The nominated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator is not new to controversy both in her public and private life.