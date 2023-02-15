Kenya: National Assembly to Debate President Ruto Memorandum On Constitution Review

Nairobi — The National Assembly is set to commence debate on President William Ruto's memorandum seeking to review the Constitution.

Leader of Majority Kimani Ichungwah will introduce the motion inviting MPs to make general comments on the matter that has elicited mixed reactions from ruling elite and the opposition.

In a memorandum dated December 9, 2022, addressed to the Speakers of the Bicameral Parliament, President William Ruto proposed the creation of an office of the official leader of the opposition and amendments to the Standing Orders to allow Cabinet Secretaries in plenary to answer questions from MPs.

The President has also requested the MPs to find ways to align NG-CDF, which he says is an important tool in leveraging development across the country, to the Constitution

The National Assembly will also consider President Ruto's first supplementary budget for Financial Year 2022/23 with a proposed increase in the spending plan from 3.36 trillion Shillings to 3.72 trillion Shillings.

Ruto's Cabinet has approved Supplementary Estimates aimed at cutting government spending by 300 billion Shillings as a measure of containing the fiscal deficit.