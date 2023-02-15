Rwanda to Host 2023 Feasssa Games

14 February 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda will host the 20th edition of the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association( FEASSSA) games scheduled from August 17-27.

Schools from host nation Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Zanzibar will gather in the country to compete in various sporting disciplines namely football, swimming, athletics, hockey, netball, rugby, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, badminton and lawn tennis.

The FEASSSA Games, which Rwanda has been a member since 2005, are aimed at fostering unity among students in the East African region and also enabling students to familiarize with other countries and their culture through sports.

The 2022 edition of the Games was held in Tanzania and Rwanda was represented by 83 boys and 69 girls drawn from various secondary schools in the country.

