Rwanda, UAE Eye Deeper Ties in New Cooperation Deal

Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates are set to deepen bilateral cooperation as both countries look to share expertise and successful experiences in promoting institutional excellence, work quality, government innovation, as well as service development.

The development follows an agreement signed by both countries on Monday, February 13, at the sidelines of this year's World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente alongside his counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Lt. Gen Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, presided over the signing ceremony.

According to details provided to The New Times, the partnership aims at, among others, modernizing government work under the Government Experience Exchange Programme.

"Adopting an integrated governance model and building strong institutions is one of the main factors in the socio-economic transformation in Rwanda and a cornerstone for Rwanda's Vision 2050. In Rwanda, we seek to strengthen relations with the UAE," said Emmanuel Hategeka, Rwanda's Ambassador to the UAE.

The deal, he added, emphasizes Rwanda's common pursuit of excellence in governance and the provision of better services for the prosperity of both countries and people.

The focus of cooperation will be on empowering government agencies and human capabilities in Rwanda and enhancing the exchange of government expertise and knowledge between the two sides, officials said.

They provide them with the best tools and skills required to sustainably lead the future of government work and development processes.

Speaking on behalf of the UAE, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange Abdullah Nasser Lootah emphasized the UAE government's keenness to step up international cooperation in a bid to modernizing government work and enhance cooperation as well as partnerships in exchanging the country's experiences in government work to empower governments and bolster their readiness for the future.

The agreement, he added, will strengthen government capabilities, empower human resources and provide them with future skills and tools to improve government performance.

Meanwhile, the new cooperation also helps the two sides adopt innovative business models according to a forward-looking vision to find effective, proactive solutions to address challenges, which contributes to enhancing readiness and building a better future for future generations.

The World Government Summit is an inclusive platform that focuses on forming and exploring future governments and building a better future for humanity and establishing international partnerships based on inspiring future governments.

In his address, Prime Minister Ngirente rallied over 10,000 leaders at the summit to advance the technology and innovation agenda, as part of the efforts to ensure "a bright future for future generations."

The agreement comes at a time Rwanda and UAE boast of fruitful ties particularly in the areas of trade, education as well as exchange programs in various sectors.