Rwanda: Six Arrested Over APR Supporters' Bus Attack

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed the arrest of six suspects in connection with attacking APR FC supporters' bus in Huye District on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in Huye District, Rusatira Sector, Bahimba Cell, Kinkanga Village on February 12, 2023, shortly after the Rwanda Premier League match between APR and Rayon Sports at Huye Stadium.

The arrest is part of RIB's continued investigation into unidentified persons who threw stones at a RITCO van that was carrying APR FC fans as they were heading to Kigali after their team lost 1-0 to archrivals Rayon Sports.

RIB Spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, said that the bus was pelted with stones and its windows were broken, in a violent incident that left six of the supporters injured.

"So far six people have been arrested. The investigation will determine if these acts of throwing stones at the car carrying fans have anything to do with the football match between APR FC and Rayon Sport," Murangira told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Murangira called on football supporters to avoid any speculation around the incident until the investigation is complete and the motive behind the attack is revealed.