Namibia: Tsumeb Water Contamination Test Results to Be Known This Week

15 February 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The mayor of Tsumeb, Mathew Hangula, says the town's municipality will issue a media statement this week on the outcome of tests carried out after the town's water was declared unfit for human consumption in December.

The town's water was declared unfit for human consumption based on a quarterly microbiological water quality assessment by copper smelter Dundee Precious Metals.

It was not clear what the microbiological content detected in the water was, as no resident complained about any health issues.

"We will release a statement on Wednesday," Hangula said. He declined to shed more light on the matter.

However, The Namibian learned that the mayor and the town's chief executive officer, Victoria Kapenda, have been in Windhoek since last week to present the water test results to different ministries.

This includes a decontamination plan estimated to cost millions of Namibia dollars.

The Namibian understands that according to test results received by the municipality all water supply points are contaminated.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.