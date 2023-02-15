Namibia: Tsumeb Water Contamination Test Results to Be Known This Week

The mayor of Tsumeb, Mathew Hangula, says the town's municipality will issue a media statement this week on the outcome of tests carried out after the town's water was declared unfit for human consumption in December.

The town's water was declared unfit for human consumption based on a quarterly microbiological water quality assessment by copper smelter Dundee Precious Metals.

It was not clear what the microbiological content detected in the water was, as no resident complained about any health issues.

"We will release a statement on Wednesday," Hangula said. He declined to shed more light on the matter.

However, The Namibian learned that the mayor and the town's chief executive officer, Victoria Kapenda, have been in Windhoek since last week to present the water test results to different ministries.

This includes a decontamination plan estimated to cost millions of Namibia dollars.

The Namibian understands that according to test results received by the municipality all water supply points are contaminated.