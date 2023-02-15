South Africa: President Mourns Loss of 21 Lives in Limpopo Crash

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the families of the 21 people who died in a collision between a bus and a truck carrying cash in Limpopo Province early today, Tuesday, 14 February 2023.

The President wishes the 68 survivors of this incident well in their recovery.

President Ramaphosa said: "As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads.

"Incidents like this impact severely on families who lose loved ones as well on survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such tragedy happens.

"Incidents of this kind also have economic consequences for the people involved and for the businesses they may operate or in which they are employed.

"We must all do what we can to travel in safety while we treat our roads as a shared amenity, which they are.

"A second of haste or impatience can result in a lifetime of loss and pain and there is no risk that is worth taking no matter what your experience may be as a driver.

"While we reflect on this, our prayers go out to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have perished in Limpopo."