Seychelles: Russian Man Sentenced to 2 and Half Years in Prison in Seychelles for Son's Death

The Seychelles Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced а Russian 39-year-old man, Dimitri Sandul, to two and a half years in prison for wilful neglect that led to the death of his 17-month-old son, Emelyan Jandurl.

The 17-month-old Russian baby died on Saturday, January 21, after being left alone in an air-conditioned car in a car park of a gym in the district of Anse Royale on Mahe.

The prosecution revealed last week that the autopsy report concluded that the baby died as a result of being left "unattended in a vehicle at high ambient temperature which caused among others severe cerebral oedema and hypothermia."

Cerebral oedema is the swelling of the brain and hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures.

Jandurl, pleaded not guilty to the first count of involuntary manslaughter and admitted to being guilty of wilful neglect. His wife Viktorya was cleared of all charges and was given the freedom to leave the country with the couple's two other children.

Jandurl's lawyer, Alexia Amesbury, asked the presiding judge, David Esparon, if her client can be deported to Russia.

Esparon said if Seychelles has an agreement with Russia this can be done. The convict and his lawyer will have to liaise with the Russian Embassy and Seychelles' Department of Foreign Affairs.