Kenya: MPs Approve Muthama to Serve As Parliamentary Service Commission Member

Nairobi — The National Assembly has unanimously approved United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama to be appointed to serve as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

He replaces Samuel Chepkonga who resigned the male public member for the Parliamentary Service Commission, in a report set to be tabled in Parliament.

The nomination of Muthama follows interviews conducted by PSC on December 30 last year in Parliament, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Muthama was among 8 shortlisted candidates to fill the slot in the powerful parliament commission that checks on the welfare of lawmakers.

A total of 171 applicants had shown interest in the position with Muthama,former MPs Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini),Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae among those shortlisted.

If approved by the house, Muthama will join Former Kakamega Woman Representative Rachel Ameso who is the female public member having started her service in 2018.

The Former Machakos Senator will join National Assembly's Nyali MP Mohamed Ali (UDA), Patrick Makau (Mavoko, Wiper), Mishi Mboko (Likoni, ODM) and Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Woman Rep, UDA).

Also senators Okong'o Omogeni (Nyamira, ODM), John Kinyua (Laikipia, UDA) and Joyce Korir (nominated, UDA) will sit in the Parliamentary commission.

The Commission consists of the Speaker of the National Assembly, as the Chairperson, seven Members appointed by Parliament and a woman and a man appointed by Parliament from persons who are experienced in public affairs but are not Members of Parliament.

The Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye, is the Secretary to the Commission.