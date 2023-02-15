Namibia: Lüderitz Women Donate to Teen Mothers

15 February 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

A group of women from Lüderitz donated baby items to teenage mothers on Tuesday, as part of the project 'It takes a village to raise a child'.

The project was launched two weeks ago with the purpose of supporting vulnerable and especially teenage mothers to cope and take care of their babies after giving birth.

Items delivered to the mothers at Lüderitz State Hospital were donated to the project by good Samaritans from Gobabis, Windhoek, Karasburg and Lüderitz.

Project initiator Brigitte Fredericks, who saw the need to assist young mothers when she recently visited the hospital, appealed to more Namibians to support the project.

"The need is huge at Lüderitz. I also want to extend it to neighbouring areas like Aus. People with baby clothes that they do not need are urged to donate towards the project," she said.

The first six project beneficiaries are between the ages of 15 and 16, and are still at school.

One of the beneficiaries said the donation would make life easier for her and her baby.

"I am very greatful and appreciate the help. I gave birth to a premature baby and the assistance is welcome," she said.

The other group members - Anna Balhoa, Estelle Fliedl and Josephine Heita - also want teenagers to know that they are against the alarming teenage pregnancy problem, and are encouraging pupils to focus on their education.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.