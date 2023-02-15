Namibia: Lüderitz Women Donate to Teen Mothers

A group of women from Lüderitz donated baby items to teenage mothers on Tuesday, as part of the project 'It takes a village to raise a child'.

The project was launched two weeks ago with the purpose of supporting vulnerable and especially teenage mothers to cope and take care of their babies after giving birth.

Items delivered to the mothers at Lüderitz State Hospital were donated to the project by good Samaritans from Gobabis, Windhoek, Karasburg and Lüderitz.

Project initiator Brigitte Fredericks, who saw the need to assist young mothers when she recently visited the hospital, appealed to more Namibians to support the project.

"The need is huge at Lüderitz. I also want to extend it to neighbouring areas like Aus. People with baby clothes that they do not need are urged to donate towards the project," she said.

The first six project beneficiaries are between the ages of 15 and 16, and are still at school.

One of the beneficiaries said the donation would make life easier for her and her baby.

"I am very greatful and appreciate the help. I gave birth to a premature baby and the assistance is welcome," she said.

The other group members - Anna Balhoa, Estelle Fliedl and Josephine Heita - also want teenagers to know that they are against the alarming teenage pregnancy problem, and are encouraging pupils to focus on their education.