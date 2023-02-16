South Africa: Trying to Register With Unisa Is a 'Nightmare', Say Many Students

analysis

University of South Africa students say they are struggling to register and battling to get support from the institution's administration. There are reports of several obstacles standing in the way of students. Daily Maverick spent 31 minutes on the student call centre line, but there was no response.

'After I tried to contact them several times, they finally got back to me after I posted a tweet. So I guess Twitter has a thing of getting organisations to respond faster than they traditionally would," Boitumelo Molete told Daily Maverick.

Molete is a postgraduate Sociology Honours student at the University of South Africa (Unisa). She is one of many students who have struggled with the registration process this year.

Unisa registration opened on 9 January. The academic year is set to begin this week, with orientation on 16 February. A keen student, Molete completed her registration on the day it opened. She paid her fees and although Unisa confirmed having received payment, her proof of registration did not arrive.

"I waited for my proof of registration, which didn't come through. This frustrated me because I'd already selected the modules that I would be doing this year.