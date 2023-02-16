South Africa: 'This Is Not a New Problem' - Protesting UCT Students Voice Their Dissatisfaction

analysis

UCT students share their perspectives on the protest action over a student accommodation 'crisis', fee blocks, financial exclusion and National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) leadership and the Student Representative Council (SRC) are continuing talks in a bid to find resolutions to issues that led to protests this week over what the SRC refers to as a "housing crisis".

On Monday, the SRC shut down campuses by blocking entrances to the university and encouraging the suspension of academic activity to protest against fee blocks, unhoused students, financial exclusion and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances.

These are issues the SRC had been dealing with for weeks before the start of the academic year, after the student housing department's decision to withdraw accommodation offers from students with fee blocks.

On Tuesday morning, the SRC mobilised students on UCT's lower campus and by the afternoon, students had moved to Main Road where they were met by a police presence. The road was blocked, with cars instructed to turn away and find alternative routes.

SRC executive members negotiated with the police to ensure no retaliation occurred as the protests were peaceful.

Police monitor protesting UCT students...