South Africa: Banyana Banyana Will Play in Turkey Despite Earthquake

Banyana Banyana's trip to Turkey for the Turkish Women's Cup received the blessings of world football governing body Fifa.

The tournament was put in doubt last week following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and some parts of Syria, leading to a brief suspension of sporting activities.

But sporting business has resumed and Fifa gave the nod for the tournament to go ahead. It was to feature 12 national teams, but the hosts plus Venezuela and Jordan have pulled out.

Desiree Ellis and her team arrived in the transcontinental country on Wednesday for the tournament which was initially scheduled to begin on Monday.

"The South African Football Association consulted widely before allowing Banyana Banyana to travel to Turkey," said SAFA in a statement.

"This follows the devastating earthquake that left thousands dead and many more injured or missing in Turkey and in neighbouring Syria a few days ago. World football governing body Fifa also gave the green light to the tournament in a letter sent to all the participants on 10 February 2023."

Banyana will play their first game against Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Further fixtures will have to be rearranged and South Africa will get two new opponents picked from other participants Bulgaria, Estonia, Kosovo, Hong Kong, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Zambia.

The Turkey Women's Cup will be staged in Antalya which was not badly affected by the earthquake.

Banyana are using the tournament to prepare for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

They are in Group G alongside Italy, Argentina and Sweden and this will be their second appearance at the World Cup.