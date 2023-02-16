Africa: Moraa Runs New Indoor Personal Best As Ethiopian Girma Breaks Komen's 25-Year Old Record

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa ran a new 800m indoor personal best as she finished second behind World and Olympic silver medalist Keeley Hodgkinson in the Lievin World Indoor Meeting in France on Wednesday night.

Moraa played second fiddle to the Briton for most of the race as she clocked 2:00.61 with Hodkinson winning in 1:57.71, a world leading time.

The Olympic silver medalist took control of the race from the start as she chose a front-running tact, with Moraa constantly on her shoulder. But she managed to keep her at bay to win the race.

Moraa improved from her first Indoor meet of the year early this month where she finished fourth last week in Torun, Poland where she clocked 2:01.51.

Meanwhile in the men's 3,000m, Jacob Krop also ran a new personal best as he finished third in 7:31.35, in a race won by Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma who ran a new world indoor record.

The Ethiopian clocked clocked 7:23.81 to win the race and lower Kenya's Daniel Komen's record of 7:24.90 set in Budapest in February 1998.

The Ethiopian raced alone over the closing four laps and was followed home by Spaniard Mohamed Katir, who broke the European record in 7:24.68, a time also under the old world record.