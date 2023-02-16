Uganda: Airtel Connects 60 Schools to Internet to Enhance Access to Digital Learning

Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has connected 60 schools to internet with an aim of increasing access to digital learning among underserved schools, as well as improving the quality of education in the country.

This is part of Airtel Uganda's celebration of 60 years of Uganda's independence.

The event was held at Bulamu Seed Secondary School in Mpigi District.

The independence day celebrations campaign started with Airtel Uganda inviting nominations from the public of underserved rural schools in Uganda.

October last year, Uganda marked her 60 years of independence. As part of the celebration, Airtel Uganda decided to kick start a campaign of connecting 60 schools across the country to the Internet with the primary goal of increasing access to digital learning among underserved schools and as well improve the quality of education in the country," said Faith Bugonzi, the Brand Strategy Manager for Airtel Uganda.

"The activity aligns with our transforming lives agenda under the Airtel Cares program in education, health and agriculture that are designed to support community projects to realize their full potential through leveraging the power of technology and access to internet services."

She said the internet connection will be extend to schools distributed throughout the eastern, central, western and northern part of the country.

" As a key sector player, we believe access to internet should be extended even to the underserved communities to increase channels through which learners acquire information and knowledge which in the end will inspire their success and growth, as well as stimulate the development in communities around them."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the selected schools to benefit from the free internet connection include Kisaana Secondary School in Kalungu District, Adjumani Model Secondary School in Adjumani District, Otuke Secondary School in

Otuke District, Kapchorwa Muslim High School in Kapchorwa District, Kagamba S.S. School in Ntungamo District among others.

Nantege Florence, the head teacher at Bulamu Seed Secondary School commended Airtel's role in championing the penetration of internet access in different regions across the country.

"The support extended to the schools will go a long way in helping learners have access to e-learning which is advanced and offers a competitive advantage for the learners and the school."

According to the 2022 quarter 2 market survey report, over 23.7 million broadband subscriptions were registered, translating into a broadband penetration of 55 internet connections for every 100 Ugandans.

"The digital era requires the constant integration of e-learning to the curriculum so that our learners are able to compete effectively with those from across the globe since information and communication technologies (ICTs) are becoming a major driving force in transforming education worldwide. Airtel remains committed to supporting people and communities in which we operate through our Corporate Social Responsibility agenda

under the Airtel cares program whose pillars of; education, agriculture and health are designed to improve our peoples' livelihood." Bugonzi concluded.