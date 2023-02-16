Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Yemeni Airways Launches Biweekly Flight From Aden to Addis Abeba

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Yemeni Airways announced the launch of twice a week flights to Addis Abeba from Aden starting today 15 February.

The last time flag carrier of the war torn Yemen flew to Addis Abeba from Aden was in 2015 according to the airways' Ethiopia Area Manager, Fouad Attashi.

Fouad told Addis Standard that the airways will operate its flights every Wednesday and Friday weekly, adding that, the resumption of Aden to Addis Ababa flight will help travelers to transit to the rest of the world.

The Airways also stated on its Facebook page that the resumption of flights to Ethiopia represents "a huge success for the Yemeni leadership and a first step to restore all Yemeni Airlines and regain its advanced position on the airline ladder". AS

