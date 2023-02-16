Rwanda: Merging Parliamentary, Presidential Polls a Rational Proposal That Saves Taxpayer's Hard Earned Money

The National Electoral Commission, on Wednesday, February 15, announced a proposal of harmonising the timelines for the country's Parliamentary and Presidential elections.

The National Electoral Commission's rational, and thoughtful, proposal was inspired by best practices in the seven-member bloc where countries save time and money by holding all major elections at the same time.

Chances are, no level-headed person will oppose the suggestion considering the country's need to make good use of all its funds. The country is adjusting its public spending to accelerate economic recovery from the Covid-19 effects.

Among others, the NEC proposal which, if implemented, will help the country save at least Rwf6 billion, is in order especially considering the ongoing inflationary pressures.

This Rwf6 billion is, for example, way much more than the estimated Rwf5 billion that the Business Development Fund would use to increase its guarantee capacity to support all borrowers, under the second phase of the Economic Recovery Fund (ERF).

Rwf6 billion can help - for example - set up more than 20 health centres, or more than 750 classrooms, in the country. Or, better still, think about how the same amount would boost the county's coffee sector.

While presenting the proposed revised budget to Parliament, on February 8, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana, said that over Rwf4.7 billion was allocated for fertilisers to boost coffee production, especially because many coffee trees are old and will give more yield when fertiliser is applied.

And, consider the fact that in the January-November 2022 period, Rwanda's coffee exports generated $69.4 million.

By and large, we need to tighten and spend our hard earned money wisely, because inflation is high.

We are living in hard times. We must embrace the idea of making better economic decisions. And this starts by choosing what services and goods to spend on and which ones to put on hold. That will, among others, check inflation because there will be focus on basic needs as we use money more wisely.