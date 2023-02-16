Rwanda Has Lost a Great Advisor - MPs Eulogise Colleague Rwigamba

Member of Parliament Fidel Rwigamba was a great advisor and experienced legislator who was committed to serving his country, his colleagues have said, adding that his death is a major loss to the country.

A member of RPF-Inkotanyi, Rwigamba died of illness on Wednesday, February 15, at King Faisal Hospital where he was receiving treatment. He was 73.

Rwigamba was a parliamentarian since 2013 - he was serving his second term by the time of his passing.

He also served as the Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security as the Chairperson of the committee for a term of two years and a half.

Prior to that, he served as the secretary-general in the Senate from 2009 to 2013 and also as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Labour in 2003.

Eulogies

MP Alice Muzana: He was exemplary at work. He was among those people one would hurriedly run to for advice especially the new members in Parliament who needed guidance on the operations of the parliament. He was not just a senior but even an experienced and wise one.

The advice he gave us contributed a lot to our accomplishment of the new responsibilities as lawmakers. Indeed, we are still and will continue to follow his advice. They were expert and helpful advice which made us understand the responsibilities we have.

We will forever remember him. He was a role model to his colleagues, he led us well in the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Security.

We lost an important person in Parliament. And especially as the people who were led by him in the committee, we will forever feel a gap caused by his death.

MP Emmanuel Bugingo: When I joined Parliament, Rwigamba was the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Security. To be an MP is one thing, to be trusted and elected to lead such a committee is a badge of honor. He was indeed a wise and honorable man.

I was lucky to work with him in the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, for which I am now the Chairperson, after replacing him.

When I took over the leadership of the committee, he ensured that my work moves smoothly. He always advised me through and all that he guided me on was always right.

I saw him presenting committee reports many times; we met in various sessions in which he gave views during the Plenary Sittings. He was a man who had experience in Rwandan politics, the governance of Rwanda, and the Parliament in particular.

I saw him presenting committee reports many times; we met in various sessions in which he gave views during the Plenary Sittings. He was a man who had experience in Rwandan politics, the governance of Rwanda, and the Parliament in particular.

He had discretion, intelligence, and analytical ability.

I can say that, apart from losing an MP in Parliament, the country loses that experienced, wise, and a patriotic man.

MP Eugène Barikana: I have known him for a long time. He served in various capacities, including being a clerk of the Senate. He was an exemplary man. He was dedicated to his work, he fulfilled his responsibilities. His contribution was observed in all duties he executed. Even during the time he was ill, he tried to work.

MP Theoneste Begumisa Safari: If there is a great man we had in Parliament) it is Fidèle Rwigamba. He was a very good man. Any member of parliament will tell you how much he was a great advisor, friendly, humble, wise and had his country at heart. We will miss him as a friend and a colleague. He indeed has left a huge gap behind.