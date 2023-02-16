South Africa: Cape Town Learners Stranded By 'Taxi Mafia' Blocking Scholar Transport

Parents and their children from Khayelitsha and surrounding areas were left frustrated this week as minibus taxi operators blocked scholar transport from taking children to school.

'I had to take unpaid leave because I had no one to look after my child," said Sanelisiwe Mafenuka after her 10-year-old son was forced off scholar transport this week.

"We are being bullied by taxi drivers and the law enforcement agencies are doing nothing."

Thousands of Western Cape learners missed classes this week as minibus taxi operators blocked private and public scholar transport from taking pupils to their schools.

Areas affected include Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Delft and Kraaifontein.

Mafenuka said school exams are around the corner and learners cannot afford to miss classes.

"The two previous years were stressful enough because our children missed school due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The first-quarter exams are about to be written and the taxi drivers are preventing children from learning."

[WATCH] Minibus taxi operators prevented scholar transport from transporting children to school in Khayelitsha, Site C. The taxi industry wants scholar transport contracts be given to them pic.twitter.com/HEDH0XYTgo

-- Veve (@LudidiVelani) February 15, 2023

Education MEC David Maynier said minibus taxi association members had been threatening and...