Uganda: Museveni Appoints New Advisors

15 February 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — President Museveni has released a list of newly appointed senior presidential advisors in which he among others retained the First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Gen Salim Saleh.

By Article 172 (1) (a) of the Constitution, the president has reappointed GenIn the latest list, the president has retained but also promoted former Minister without Portfolio, Hajji Abdul Nadduli to a senior presidential advisor on Political/Mobilization where he will have terms and benefits of a cabinet minister.

The reappointment comes on the backdrop of Nadduli's lashing out at the ruling NRM party which he said could be headed for disaster if it doesn't check itself.

Muhoozi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations.

Others reappointed by Museveni include former Vice President, Specioza Wandera Kazibwe as the Senior Presidential Advisor on population, and health issues under the Ministry of Health, former army commander and Operation Wealth Creation chief coordinator, Gen Salim Saleh as Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence, Dr Ezra Suruma as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Finance and Economic Planning, all on terms of a cabinet minister.

The president has also reappointed former State Minister for Security in Obote's government, Chris Rwakasisi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties whereas former Minister for Trade, Amelia Kyambadde is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry and Prof. Edward Rugumayo is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs.

