Rwanda: Local Artistes to Take Organisers of Demarco Show in Kigali to Court

Different local artistes who were supposed to perform at the recent Demarco concert that was held in Kigali on January 28, are taking organisers of the show to court for contract breaching.

The artistes include Sintex, Dee Rugs, Spax, Bishanya and Davy Ranks, all who were on the line-up of the show but didn't perform due to reasons they don't know up to date.

Speaking to the New Times, Dee Rugs, one of the artistes, said that promoters of the show cancelled their performances at the last minute without informing them yet they were used on posters for adverts.

"We've decided to take Diamond Entertainment League which was behind the Demarco Concert to court, for using us in advertising their concert but refused to pay us regardless of the agreements within the contracts we had," Rugs said, adding that each artiste among the four had signed a contract with the event promoters.

Rugs says that when their lawyer reached out to the promoters of the concert amicably, the company's representative failed to reach an agreement with them, which is why they are going to court.

"When our lawyer tried to reach out to the concert's organisers, the company's representative arrogantly didn't want to listen to him. Our only left option is escalating our issue to courts," Rugs added.

The New Times tried to contact the organizers of the show but failed to reach them.

Demarco's concert remains one of the worst flops in the history of Rwandan music which received one of the lowest turn-ups at one of the biggest event venues in the country. It was attended by less than 100 people at a venue with a capacity of hosting over 10 thousand revelers.