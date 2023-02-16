Malawi: MEC Solicits Views On Establishment of Constituency Tally Centres

16 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is soliciting views from election stakeholders on the establishment of constituency tally centres.

This comes ahead of realignment of registration and polling centres and the establishment of constituency tally centres across the country.

The electoral stakeholders say constituency tally centers are vital in the improvement of election processes in the country.

The exercise follows the approval of a report on constituency demarcation exercise by parliament.

Unandi Banda, executive Director for National Elections Systems Trust, underscored the importance of the constituency tally centres in proper management of polling results.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.