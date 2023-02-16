Malawi: MEC Solicits Views On Establishment of Constituency Tally Centres

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is soliciting views from election stakeholders on the establishment of constituency tally centres.

This comes ahead of realignment of registration and polling centres and the establishment of constituency tally centres across the country.

The electoral stakeholders say constituency tally centers are vital in the improvement of election processes in the country.

The exercise follows the approval of a report on constituency demarcation exercise by parliament.

Unandi Banda, executive Director for National Elections Systems Trust, underscored the importance of the constituency tally centres in proper management of polling results.